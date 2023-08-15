Woman makes last-minute change to bet, wins $1.25 million jackpot at Florida casino
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman's last-minute change to her bet at a Florida casino netted her a $1.25 million jackpot!
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa shared a photo of the winner on Facebook over the weekend.
The woman won $1,253,321.04 on a $12.50 bet, the casino said.
"She decided to put one last bill in the machine before she left and changed her bet from $5.00 to $12.50 and won BIG!" according to the post.
The slot game the woman played was the Dollar $torm.
Photo: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa
Hundreds of people flooded the comments on the viral post with well-wishes for the winner.
"I guess I’ll be going to the casino tonight to see if I’ll get that lucky!" one user said.
"Fabulous luck," said another.
FOX 35 News reached out to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for more information.