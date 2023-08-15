Expand / Collapse search

Woman makes last-minute change to bet, wins $1.25 million jackpot at Florida casino

By Dani Medina
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

$1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

A lucky lottery player in Florida hit the jackpot after purchasing a winning Mega Millions ticket worth an estimated $1.58 billion, officials said. The single ticket, which was sold a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach – a city east of Jacksonville – matched all five numbers, plus the mega ball in Tuesday's drawing to win the largest prize in the game's history.

TAMPA, Fla. - A woman's last-minute change to her bet at a Florida casino netted her a $1.25 million jackpot! 

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa shared a photo of the winner on Facebook over the weekend. 

The woman won $1,253,321.04 on a $12.50 bet, the casino said. 

"She decided to put one last bill in the machine before she left and changed her bet from $5.00 to $12.50 and won BIG!" according to the post. 

The slot game the woman played was the Dollar $torm. 

Photo: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa

Hundreds of people flooded the comments on the viral post with well-wishes for the winner. 

"I guess I’ll be going to the casino tonight to see if I’ll get that lucky!" one user said. 

"Fabulous luck," said another. 

RELATED NEWS: Florida man turns $5 Publix trip into $1 million payout after claiming lottery ticket

FOX 35 News reached out to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for more information. 