Woman killed in 'accidental shooting' on I-Drive, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman has died in what witnesses told deputies was an ‘accidental shooting’ on I-Drive Saturday night. 

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. inside a car near the intersection of International Drive and Central Florida Parkway. 

Witnesses told deputies the shooting was accidental and that the gun discharged, striking a woman passenger inside the car. 

She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. 

The shooting is still under investigation. The woman's identity has not been released yet. 