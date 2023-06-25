Woman killed in 'accidental shooting' on I-Drive, deputies say

article

A woman has died in what witnesses told deputies was an ‘accidental shooting’ on I-Drive Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. inside a car near the intersection of International Drive and Central Florida Parkway.

Witnesses told deputies the shooting was accidental and that the gun discharged, striking a woman passenger inside the car.

She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. The woman's identity has not been released yet.