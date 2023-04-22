Woman killed in 6-vehicle Volusia County I-95 crash

A 25-year-old woman from Orlando was killed during a crash that involved six cars in Volusia County Friday night, according to FHP.

The woman was a passenger in a Hyundai Elantra with a 28-year-old driver who suffered serious injuries from the crash that happened at 10:09 p.m. The two were traveling southbound in the outside lane of I-95 near State Road 40 when the driver failed to maintain the outside lane, traveling into the path of a Hyundai Tucson and a Toyota Corolla, FHP said.

The Corolla then collided with a guardrail then reentered the southbound lanes hitting a Volvo XC90 and Volvo Semi truck. The Volvo Semi Truck and Corolla began to rotate and entered the paved medium, causing another person driving a Toyota Rav4 to collide with the Corolla.

After hitting the Tucson, the Elantra began to rotate and traveled across all the southbound lanes towards the center median and collided with the guardrail.

The Elantra passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was taken to Halifax Medical Center. Three people were treated for minor injuries, while three others were not injured and remained on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.