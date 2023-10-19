Woman killed after being struck by Brightline train in Brevard County, authorities say

A woman was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Brevard County on Thursday. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near Aurora Rd. in Melbourne. There are reports of traffic delays in the area and some passenger and freight train schedules are being impacted, authorities said.

The identity of the victim and details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

This is the second death involving a Brightline train in as many months. On Sept. 22, a man was killed in a crash in South Florida. A spokesperson for the Delray Beach Police Department said the incident involved a southbound train, separate from the northbound train that made its inaugural trip from Miami to Orlando last month. Investigators said the incident appeared to be a suicide.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help and resources are available. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly Suicide Prevention Lifeline), or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If in a life-threatening situation, call 911.