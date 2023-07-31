Woman found with zip tie around neck inside Sanford home was former school employee, district says

article

The Sanford Police Department said a 49-year-old woman was found unconscious with a large zip tie tied around her neck.

Joysee Cartagena Clemente was located by police officers on the afternoon of July 17 inside a home on Saltmarsh Loop earlier this month. Sanford Fire Rescue arrived to provide medical care, but the woman died.

A spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News that the woman was employed with the district between 2015 and 2022 and served as a secretary at Spring Lake Elementary School in Altamonte Springs and as a clerk at Lawton Elementary School, in Oviedo.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide and said a person of interest has been identified but not yet named. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).