Woman found shot dead in Leesburg laundry room, police say

article

A woman was found dead in a laundry room of a Lake County home early Monday, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Officers were sent out to the area of Penn Street in Leesburg shortly after 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from someone saying they believed their friend was dead.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the 37-year-old woman lying on the floor of an attached converted laundry room. Police said it appeared she had been shot. She died at the scene.

No information regarding a suspect has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 352-728-9862, or call CRIMELINE to be eligible for a reward.