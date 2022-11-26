Woman found dead in Flagler County after hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after they discovered a woman lying dead in the center of a grass median in Flagler County Saturday.

Around 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said they were notified about a person lying in the center grass median on US 1 south of Plantation Bay Road.

The 51-year-old woman was reportedly struck and killed by a 2016 to 2018 model Chevrolet Silverado or GMC pick-up truck, that is a dark metallic gray or blue color, FHP said.

The pick-up truck should have "heavy left front damage to the headlight assembly and the fender area.

Anyone with information on this incident should call FHP at 904-359-6572.