Woman driving under influence had child in backseat, no driver's license: Sheriff's office

A Florida woman was arrested during a traffic stop in Polk County after deputies said they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a child in her car.

What we know:

Heather Darlene Rimes, 42, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop on April 26. Deputies say they pulled her over around 7:15 p.m. in Fort Meade for illegally tinted windows.

Authorities report Rimes was found driving without a valid license, which had been revoked since 2014. During the stop, deputies said they observed signs of impairment and found four baggies under the driver’s seat containing methamphetamine and fentanyl. A small child was also present in the back seat.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the child’s condition or custody status following Rimes’ arrest. It is not yet known if additional charges could be filed based on the outcome of the drug test or child welfare investigation.

The backstory:

Heather Rimes had not possessed a valid driver's license for nearly a decade, having had it revoked on September 23, 2014. Despite this, she was driving a vehicle with a child passenger while allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

