Woman donates pet oxygen masks to Seminole County Fire Department

In an effort to help reduce animal fatalities, a Central Florida woman is donating several life-saving pet oxygen masks to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Casselberry resident Rebekah Stafford will donate seven pet oxygen mask kits this week containing a small, medium and large pet mask and is reusable after washing.

"My inspiration for the donation is made in honor of my cat ‘Precious’ who is my lovable fur baby," Stafford said in a press release from the department. " I was also inspired to donate after seeing the Orlando Cat Cafe donate pet oxygen masks to local first responders as well as hearing about the Surfside condo collapse in Miami and learning about animals also being affected."

The masks are specifically designed with a cone shape to fit the muzzles and snouts of dogs, cats and other household pets.

It’s estimated more than 40,000 pets die each year in fires, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. The department has been using pet oxygen masks since 2004 and has them on all of its rescues.

The masks will be donated to Seminole County Fire Station 22 in Fern Park on Wednesday.

