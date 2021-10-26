After 200 days, Orange County shelter's longest resident finds forever home

A happy update from Orange County Animal Services: their longest shelter resident, Cano, has finally landed his forever home!

Cano spent about 200 days at the shelter. The shelter said a family saw him on the news Friday and picked him up Saturday!

"They saw he was a sweet senior dog, eager to be loved," the shelter said. "They couldn't bear the thought of Cano spending another day without a home. So they opened up theirs to him."

RELATED: Orange County Animal Services 'billboard dog' gets new fur-ever home

Orange County Animal Services posted a video of 9-year-old Cano looking really happy as he was loaded up in his new family's car.

"All of us here at OCAS will miss you, Cano. You will always be in our hearts."

Orange County Animal Services

Cano was abandoned outside a local veterinary hospital in April and impounded at the shelter two days later. He was one of two dogs featured on digital billboards along Interstate 4 in an effort to get the dogs into loving homes ahead of the holidays. The other dog on the billboard, Davey, was adopted earlier this month.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.