Woman sues Disney World after losing consciousness, brain injury on Typhoon Lagoon slide: lawsuit

A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks after she said she lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury after riding a slide at Typhoon Lagoon, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County earlier this week.

Laura Reyes-Merino visited the park on May 11 and rode Humunga Kowabunga, a 60-degree angle, 214-foot, downhill and enclosed body slide, according to the lawsuit.

She said she went unconscious after "banging inside the side," the lawsuit said. Merino added that her fiancé found her limp and bleeding from the mouth at the end of the slide.

He asked for help from a lifeguard, but there weren't any, according to the lawsuit.

"Eventually a lifeguard came and said they couldn't help or touch Plaintiff either and called an ambulance. Had Defendant had lifeguards at the end of the ride to watch and help guests coming off the ride, Plaintiff's brain injury would not have occurred as she wouldn't have been drowning in the water coughing up blood," the lawsuit said.

Merino said the Typhoon Lagoon failed to keep the premises safe and didn't warn her about a dangerous condition, the lawsuit added.

According to the lawsuit, Merino is suing Disney for a minimum of $50,000 in damages.