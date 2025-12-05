Clermont school on lockdown after gun found on campus, school officials say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A Clermont high school is on lockdown after a gun was reportedly found on campus, Friday morning.
What we know:
East Ridge High School in Clermont went on lockdown on Dec. 5 after school officials said they found a gun on campus.
School officials searched the school and found the weapon in a metal lockbox, a Lake County Schools spokesperson told FOX 35 Dec. 5.
The school was put on lock down out of caution. Law enforcement is at the school, the district spokesperson said.
What we don't know:
It's not known who owns this gun or how it came to be at the school.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a Lake County Schools spokesperson.