Suspect shot, killed following hours-long standoff at Osceola County apartment, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office hours after he barricaded himself inside a Kissimmee-area apartment, according to the sheriff’s office.
A standoff with deputies began hours early after they arrived to investigate reports of an overnight domestic battery.
The backstory:
Deputies were called around 10:40 a.m. to the Jamison Apartments near Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Partin Settlement Road.
When they attempted to speak with the man, he shut the door and locked himself inside, later appearing on Facebook Live as hostage negotiators and family members urged him to surrender. He made suicidal remarks and displayed a handgun, the sheriff's office said.
By late afternoon, deputies deployed a chemical agent to persuade him to come out. The sheriff’s office said he eventually exited the apartment and lay on the ground in a prone position.
Deputies said that just before 9 p.m., the suspect fired his weapon and deputies returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to Osceola Regional and later pronounced deceased.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been called to investigate the shooting.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.