Child found alone in hot van as Orlando school faces investigation, deputies say

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 35 News that they responded to reports of a missing child at Tri-L Christian Academy. The child was later found alone in a school van and the sheriff's office is investigating the case. The child's mother said she is considering legal action against the school.



A mother says she panicked after learning her 5-year-old daughter had been left alone for more than an hour inside a hot school van, prompting an investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Tekaria Harris says she is now considering pursuing legal action.

The backstory:

The incident happened Tuesday at Tri-L Christian Academy, according to the child’s mother, who said the school routinely transports students to a nearby daycare just minutes away.

Harris said her daughter’s aunt arrived at the daycare for pickup but was told the girl had never been dropped off.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When the aunt went to the school to ask where the child was, she said staff initially claimed they were unfamiliar with the girl and told her there were no surveillance cameras to review. Harris said the situation escalated to the point where her sister called 911 — and the school did as well.

Deputies arrived and asked the bus driver to recheck the vehicle. The girl was found asleep and drenched in sweat in the back of the van.

First responders evaluated the child, who suffered from dehydration but was otherwise unharmed.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Harris said the school apologized but finds its explanation unacceptable. She said she is considering legal action, arguing that checking attendance and ensuring empty vehicles should be "everyday protocol."

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation is in its early stages. Tri-L Christian Academy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.