Woman dies after crash between pickup trucks, Florida troopers say

A woman is dead after a head-on crash between two pickup trucks in Volusia County on Wednesday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened at W. New York Ave. and E. New York Ave. in Volusia County on Wednesday shortly after 12 p.m.

They explained that a Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on E. New York Ave. while a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on the same road. For an unknown reason, the Ford traveled over the double yellow line and into the eastbound lane. The front of the vehicle struck the front of the Dodge head-on.

The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old woman, died at a DeLand hospital, troopers said. The driver and passenger in the Dodge pickup truck were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

