Woman dead, man in custody after St. Cloud shooting: Police

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting in St. Cloud on Saturday according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Police said officers were initially dispatched out to the area of Nottel Drive inside the Hanover Lakes community around 6:30 p.m. after the couple's children called 911 to report a dispute.

Upon arrival, police said the suspect barricaded himself inside the home for thirty minutes, firing at officers during the standoff. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Officers later found a woman inside the residence deceased.

Suspect information has not yet been released.