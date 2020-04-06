Woman dead after shooting in Orlando, police say

A shooting in Orlando left one woman dead, according to police.

Police said that the incident happened on Wilts Street near John Young Parkway.

Kiesha Lowe was reportedly driven to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital.

One person is in custody, police confirmed.

Detectives are still trying to determine if Lowe and the suspect knew each other.

