Woman convicted of killing her Burger King co-worker sentenced to 30 years in prison

A woman found guilty of second-degree murder in Volusia County has been given 30 years in prison.

Samantha Bonilla was sentenced on Friday.

She was previously found guilty of killing her co-worker Justin Hooks during an argument at a Burger King in April of last year.

Investigators believe that Samantha, Justin, and a third person were involved in a love triangle, which motivated the deadly confrontation.

