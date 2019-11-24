Woman convicted of killing her Burger King co-worker sentenced to 30 years in prison
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman found guilty of second-degree murder in Volusia County has been given 30 years in prison.
Samantha Bonilla was sentenced on Friday.
She was previously found guilty of killing her co-worker Justin Hooks during an argument at a Burger King in April of last year.
Investigators believe that Samantha, Justin, and a third person were involved in a love triangle, which motivated the deadly confrontation.
