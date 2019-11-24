Expand / Collapse search

Woman convicted of killing her Burger King co-worker sentenced to 30 years in prison

Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Woman sentenced to 30 years after fatally stabbing coworker

The woman was sentenced on Friday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -  A woman found guilty of second-degree murder in Volusia County has been given 30 years in prison.

Samantha Bonilla was sentenced on Friday.

She was previously found guilty of killing her co-worker Justin Hooks during an argument at a Burger King in April of last year.

Investigators believe that Samantha, Justin, and a third person were involved in a love triangle, which motivated the deadly confrontation.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.