Woman arrested after 'neglected' 14-year-old teen dies in Daytona Beach: Police

A woman was arrested after a 14-year-old died after being found in Daytona Beach, police said.

On Feb. 9, police arrested Talia Nelson, 43, for first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and aggravated child abuse.

A month earlier on Jan. 1, officers responded to 112 Carolina Lake Drive, where they found a neglected 14-year-old male.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

An autopsy performed determined the teen's cause of death to be homicide.

No other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story.