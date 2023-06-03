Woman arrested for yanking child's hair, kicking her, as large crowd watched at Florida beach

article

A Texas woman has been arrested for an apparent drunken rage at Flagler Beach where she pulled a young girl by the hair and kicked her, according to witnesses.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of S Ocean Shore Blvd on May 31 after witnesses called 911 regarding a woman physically abusing a small child. an arrest affidavit shows.

When the reporting deputy arrived at the scene, he saw 33-year-old Amanda Hopkins, screaming at a young girl who was "visibly distraught and crying." Several bystanders told the deputy they watched Hopkins scream at the girl for nearly 20 minutes drawing a large crowd.

The young child told deputies that Hopkins had previously hit her several times before.

Two witnesses told deputies that Hopkins grabbed the girl by the hair while she was riding her bike and yanked her backward. They said Hopkins also kicked the girl multiple times in the legs and struck her in the back with her fists.

Deputies said Hopkins was intoxicated during the incident and had multiple cans of Twisted Tea and other types of alcohol in her car.

Hopkins was arrested on one count of child abuse