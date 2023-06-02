Florida man attacks deputy after driving into fire hydrant at RaceTrac gas station: Deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant at a Flagler County RaceTrac and for reportedly trying to attack the arresting deputy.

Deputies said they responded to a crash at the RaceTrac gas station on SR 100 East around 3:55 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they saw a Ford Ranger that had crashed into a hydrant causing a large flow of water into the nearby swale.

When deputies spoke to Frank Clement Jr. who was standing near the trunk and "appeared intoxicated," he said he had been drinking.

Deputies said Clement advanced toward the deputy "in a threatening manner" before battering the deputy by forcefully grabbing him, a press release states.

A witness told deputies it appeared that Clement was reaching for the deputy's firearm.

Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

After Clement was handcuffed, he was treated for injuries at AdventHealth-Palm Coast before being taken into custody.

Clement's charges include driving under the influence with property damage, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting and officer with violence, and reckless driving.

