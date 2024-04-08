Woman arrested for alleged Florida highway shooting spree influenced by 'God' and solar eclipse

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Georgia woman was arrested after an alleged shooting spree on a Florida highway that she said was influenced by "God" and the solar eclipse.

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm after the incident that unfolded on Monday in Washington County, near the Florida-Alabama border, according to Florida Highway Patrol and the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, Celestine, who was allegedly armed with a rifle and a handgun, checked out of a local motel and told employees that she was going on a shooting spree. She said "she was God" and was directed to carry out the shooting spree in relation to the solar eclipse, officials said.

Celestine then got into a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates and headed west on Interstate-10. Within 5 miles, Celestine allegedly fired multiple shots into another vehicle on the highway, striking it multiple times, officials said. The victim in this incident was cleared and released.

"The driver was struck by glass fragments from the window and grazed on the arm by a bullet; however, he was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road, away from the suspect," troopers said.

Celestine then shot at another vehicle a few miles down I-10, hitting the driver in the neck, according to troopers. They were taken to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Troopers located and stopped Celestine a few miles away after making a U-turn and trying to get back on I-10. After she was taken into custody, troopers found and removed an AR-15 and 9mm handgun inside the car.

Celestine was transported to the Holmes County Jail where she remains in custody.

Officials said there is no remaining threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.