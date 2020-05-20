Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to kiss random patrons at restaurant bar

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly kissing strangers at a Brevard County restaurant bar.

The incident is said to have happened last week at the Monkey Bar in Indialantic, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Audra Adams, 32, was taken into custody after Melbourne police officers were called by the owners of the bar, reporting that the woman was attempting to kiss random customers. According to police, Adams was asked to leave and Melbourne police say she made several calls to 911 to report the restaurant was not following social distancing guidelines.

Police asked Adams to leave the property. They said she refused and was taken into custody before being turned over to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Adams was taken to the Brevard County Jail and booked on trespassing and several other charges including disorderly conduct and misuse of the 911 system.