Woman accused of stealing purses, preying on older female shoppers arrested

Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of stealing purses and preying on older female shoppers is finally behind bars in Volusia County.

Deputies say that surveillance photos show 57-year-old Sandra Rivera trying to take a purse from another woman's shopping cart at a Walmart. 

Investigators say that the images helped them nab Rivera, who they believe is connected to at least six other crimes.

Rivera faces a laundry list of charges, including using stolen debit and credit cards.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who thinks they might be a victim of Rivera, to please call them right away.

