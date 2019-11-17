Woman accused of stealing purses, preying on older female shoppers arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of stealing purses and preying on older female shoppers is finally behind bars in Volusia County.
Deputies say that surveillance photos show 57-year-old Sandra Rivera trying to take a purse from another woman's shopping cart at a Walmart.
Investigators say that the images helped them nab Rivera, who they believe is connected to at least six other crimes.
Rivera faces a laundry list of charges, including using stolen debit and credit cards.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who thinks they might be a victim of Rivera, to please call them right away.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.