Woman accused of smacking neighbors with broomstick

A Lake County woman, arrested after being accused of smacking her neighbors with a broomstick, said she was acting in self-defense.

Anette Krupnicka, 59, said she spent the night in jail after Sunday’s incident in her Leesburg neighborhood. Krupnicka said it was not her first run-in with her neighbor, Victor Garcia.

Garcia spoke exclusively with FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie and shared a video of the alleged incident. According to Garcia, he and two teenage boys rode down First Avenue on a dirt bike and electric scooters when Krupnicka came after them.

"They were like this lady is down there, and she’s trying to whack us with a stick… so I said, I’m going to catch this on camera, and I went down, and that’s exactly what happened," Garcia said. "She swatted at them again and swatted at me."

MORE HEADLINES:

Krupnicka was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to commit a felony. She said she is still not sure why she was arrested.

"I was in fear; it was basically more of a self-defense," Krupnicka said. "I was fearful and shaken… three men surrounding me."

After watching Garcia’s incident video, Krupnicka said it doesn’t support Garcia’s claims.

"He rode into the stick… he rode right into the stick! He was intentionally causing a problem," Krupnicka said. "He was absolutely trying to bait me. Without question, trying to bait me… because why was he here?"

According to Krupnicka, she has attempted to get an injunction against Garcia in the past.