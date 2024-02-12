2 hospitalized following crash in Casselberry that knocked out transformer

Two drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Seminole County on Monday evening.

Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Geneva Legacy Ln. and Seminola Blvd., in Casselberry, just before 6:30 p.m. Each vehicle had just one occupant.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Two drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Geneva Legacy Ln. and Seminola Blvd., in Casselberry, Florida on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. [Credit: Anthony Kowalczyk]

One vehicle did catch on fire during the crash, which had to be extinguished with a specialized additive, an SCFR spokesperson said. A transformer was also knocked out during the crash, which resulted in power outages in the vicinity.

Duke Energy crews were still responding to the outages just before 9 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES: