Woman accused of fatally shooting husband in Daytona Beach indicted by grand jury

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.

Ellen W Gilland, the woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Gilland has been indicted on one charge of assisting self-murder and manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of aggravated assault.

Police were called to the hospital at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. and found 76-year-old Ellen Gilland had shot her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland and confined herself to his room on the eleventh floor. 

The shooting led to a lockdown at the hospital as hostage negotiators tried to get the woman to come out. 

After nearly four hours of negotiating, police used a flash bang and a taser to get Gilland to drop the gun. They say she was never a threat to anyone else and no staff or patients were injured.

Police said the couple had been planning the shooting for weeks. 

"They had a conversation about it, and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago that if he continued to take a turn for the worse,, that he wanted her to end this," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference. Police believe the initial plan was for a murder-suicide.

Gilland was denied bond on Jan. 22 when she made her first court appearance. 