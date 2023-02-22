Woman accused of fatally shooting husband in Daytona Beach indicted by grand jury

Ellen W Gilland, the woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Gilland has been indicted on one charge of assisting self-murder and manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of aggravated assault.

Police were called to the hospital at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. and found 76-year-old Ellen Gilland had shot her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland and confined herself to his room on the eleventh floor.

The shooting led to a lockdown at the hospital as hostage negotiators tried to get the woman to come out.

After nearly four hours of negotiating, police used a flash bang and a taser to get Gilland to drop the gun. They say she was never a threat to anyone else and no staff or patients were injured.

Police said the couple had been planning the shooting for weeks.

"They had a conversation about it, and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago that if he continued to take a turn for the worse,, that he wanted her to end this," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference. Police believe the initial plan was for a murder-suicide.

Gilland was denied bond on Jan. 22 when she made her first court appearance.