Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.