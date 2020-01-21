Woman accused of biting Flagler deputy facing felony charges

A Flager County sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital after being bit by a woman who was resisting arrest.

The Sherrif's Office said the deputies responded to a home in Palm Coast for a domestic call. When they arrived, they found Cherie Saunders in her garage and she began shouting at the deputies. They said she had her make-up smeared, no shoes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

Deputies said it was determined that Saunders had slapped a man inside the home and while attempting to resolve the situation, they said Saunders became argumentative and threatening. Deputies said Saunders began kicking and screaming when they attempted to place her in handcuffs.

During the struggle, the one deputy said he was bitten by Saunders on his right calf. He later reported that she refused to release her bite until another deputy pulled her off. The bite resulted in a two-inch mark with bruised and broken skin, and according to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy who was bitten then began to feel ill and lost consciousness momentarily. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was later released.

Saunders was eventually taken into custody. On the way to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for booking, Saunders vomited in the patrol vehicle, according to a report.

“Rather than let us handle the investigation in a civil manner, this woman actively fought our deputies and bit one deputy resulting in a trip to the hospital,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you attack my deputies you will not win and you will go to the Green Roof Inn facing serious charges. This is a prime example of how dangerous domestic violence calls are for our deputies to handle. Thankfully the deputy was not seriously injured by her actions.”

The 38-year old was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, resisting an officer with violence. She was released from jail after posting a $5,000.00 bond. Saunders was arrested previously in 2018 for resisting an officer without violence.