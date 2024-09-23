Woman accused in death of boyfriend's 9-year-old daughter to remain in jail

Tyshael Elise Martin, 34, will remain in jail after her court appearance on Monday. She faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Martin is accused of beating 9-year-old Jamaria Sessions and ordering her dog to attack the girl.

On June 17, Jamaria was found unresponsive at the Harbor Oaks Drive home she shared with Martin. Emergency responders discovered multiple abrasions, bruises, burns, and possible bite marks on the child. The Medical Examiner’s preliminary findings indicated the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.

Video footage obtained from the home security system allegedly shows Martin directing the family’s 103-pound rottweiler to attack Jamaria on June 15 while holding the dog’s leash. The footage also reportedly shows Martin kicking the motionless girl and dragging her nearly lifeless body across the floor, continuing to strike and shake her. Deputies said Martin was heard saying, "I’m fixin’ to kill her."

Further investigation revealed that Jamaria’s usual punishments included wall sits, running in place with arms raised, and being hit with various objects.

An autopsy confirmed Jamaria died from complications related to multiple blunt force injuries and thermal injury to her right foot. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Jamaria’s father, Lo Juan Sessions, 26, has also been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with his daughter's death.

Martin is being held without bond.

