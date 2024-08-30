Jamaria Sessions' father arrested in 9-year-old Florida girl's death, deputies say

The father of 9-year-old Jamaria Sessions has been arrested in connection to his daughter's brutal death, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Lo Juan Sessions, Jamaria's biological father, was arrested Friday in Orange County on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child in connection to the 9-year-old girl's death, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The probable cause statement leading to Lo Juan's arrest was not immediately available. FOX 35 has requested it.

Lo Juan's arrest comes one day after his girlfriend, Tyshael Elise Martin, 34, was arrested and booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.

According to the arrest report, home surveillance video allegedly showed Martin encouraging the family's 103-pound dog to "viciously" attack the young child in mid-June, who was often the victim of Martin's alleged abusive behavior.

Young Jamaria was seen on camera lying disoriented and motionless outside, before being brought inside where she was allegedly kicked, dragged, pushed, and abused by Martin, the arrest report said.

Jamaria was found unresponsive at the home on June 17 – and later died. Officials noted she had multiple abrasions, bruises, burn marks, possible bite marks – all in various stages of healing, according to the arrest report.

Earlier this week, the medical examiner released Jamaria's autopsy report. It found that she died from multiple blunt force injuries to the head, torso, and extremities, as well as a thermal injury to her right foot. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Officials said in their report that Jamaria was frequently punished by unusual means, including extended wall sits, being forced to run in place with her arms up or forced to run a treadmill, being struck with variou items, and often kicked, punched, or pinched.

A spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's Office said this case is "the worst case of aggravated child abuse we've ever seen."