Woman, 83, crashes vehicle into wall of Florida CVS store: Volusia officials

An 83-year-old woman is injured after she crashed a vehicle into a pillar of a CVS store Friday morning, according to Volusia County fire officials.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the store located at 3771 Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange.

What led to the crash and the extent of her injuries was not immediately released.

Photos taken at scene show significant damage to the wall/pillar of the store. Crews said the vehicle was also badly damaged.

No other injuries were reported.