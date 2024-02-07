Woman, 68, dies in dog attack despite brave neighbors' efforts to save her life

article

Police in England said a 68-year-old woman died after being attacked by two dogs despite her neighbors trying to save her life before first responders arrived.

Authorities in Jaywick identified the victim as Esther Martin.

Investigators said the attack happened on Hillman Avenue on February 3.

RELATED: New York trainer accused of beating horse, fracturing its skull

They are continuing to figure out what led to the attack but thanked neighbors who tried to help Martin following the attack.

Acting Chief Inspector Taks Shah at the scene of the attack. (Credit: Essex Police)

"It is clear that within moments of this incident, members of the public tried as hard as they could to enter the property and save Esther’s life, sparing little thought for their own safety," Acting Chief Inspector Taks Shah told reporters.

"I can say with confidence from my conversations with people today, their actions reflect what I know and what I love about this community," he continued.

Authorities said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the attack and has been released on bail.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.