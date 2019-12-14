Woman, 2 children found dead inside Ontario home following officer-involved shooting

A woman and two children were found dead inside a home in Ontario Saturday morning following a shootout with police.

Ontario Police say they responded to a 911 call at a home on the1300 block of E. F Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the house. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a woman exited the house and immediately exchanged gunfire with officers and then fled back into the house.

A standoff quickly unfolded as officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect inside the house. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

When officers made entry into the house they discovered the female suspect and two juveniles dead inside. The circumstances surrounding their death are not known.

The police department has confirmed the suspect was a probation officer with San Bernardino County.

This is a developing story

