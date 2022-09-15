Wolf sighting reported at daycare turns out to be adorable lost dog

article

Talk about crying wolf!

Oklahoma City police responded to a daycare after what appeared to be a large wolf roaming nearby. It turns out the ‘big bad wolf’ was nothing more than a dog who lost her way home.

"More like a cuddly puppy," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The pooch – which is an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix – was recently reported lost by a resident.

The canine was safely reunited with its owner, but not before the responding officer took some selfies with his new friend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Oklahoma City police

Dani Brumley, who appears to the dog's owner, commented on the Facebook post thanking officers for bringing her dog, named Nova, home.

"A BIG thank you to the Oklahoma City Police Department and The Village Police Department for helping me find my Nova!! It’s been a terrifying 24 hrs and now she gets to have a much needed bath and nap, thanks in large part to them and The Village community. Words cannot express how thankful I am!"