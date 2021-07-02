Wixom man charged with child abuse after 3-year-old boy was violently beaten, put into a coma

article

A Wixom man is being held on a $100,000 bond after he was accused of the violent abuse of a 3-year-old boy that broke several ribs and left the child comatose in May.

The Oakland County Sheriff announced on Friday that Ryan McManus, 25, was charged with first-degree child abuse after authorities said he severely injured his girlfriend's son.

The sheriff said McManus was taking care of the child at the boy's home in Highland Township on May 25. Authorities said the child's mother was at work when McManus abused the child.

According to the sheriff, they were alerted to the abuse by Child Protective Services, who met with doctors in the intensive care unit at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Doctors said the boy had 8 broken ribs, elbow fractures, laceration to his liver, trauma to his pancreas and kidneys, brain injuries, and bruising of his face, back, chest, and all extremities, which showed various stages of healing.

The sheriff said the 3-year-old boy was comatose when hospitalized. He has since been released from the hospital and is now in the care of the boy's biological father.

McManus was arrested at his home in Wixom on Tuesday and was charged earlier this week.

"Violent crimes against children are among the most horrific and disturbing things we see," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I am proud of our team’s swift work to hold this suspect accountable for the torture inflicted on this innocent child."

If convicted, McManus faces up to life in prison.

