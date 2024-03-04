Winter Springs to inspect all fire hydrants after firefighters report problems

Winter Springs officials said some fire hydrants were over 40 years old. They will be inspected to ensure all of them are working correctly.

Seminole County firefighters were battling a blaze on Cypress Lane when they discovered the hydrant wasn't working correctly.

In a letter to Winter Springs officials, Fire Marshal Christina Diaz told them, "When attempting to connect to the neared fire hydrant, we found the stem to be free-spinning, thus delaying our suppression operations."

Winter Springs spokesperson Matt Reeser said firefighters had told them some fire hydrants were broken.

"We do know of three here, recently. Two were broken by a contractor, a construction crew. These were fixed. A third was addressed. We had to get the parts for that one to fix it."

The city will soon bring in a firm to thoroughly inspect all the city's fire hydrants, about 1,200 in all.

"It is an important facet of our operations. It's one of many projects we really need to get done in the city," Reeser said.

The inspection will cost over $150,000, funded by a utility rate increase. While the work gets done, Seminole County will send tanker trucks to every Winter Springs structure fire.

"Fire Rescue is working with us. They've been very helpful, and they have plans in place to make sure nobody is going to be in a bad position," Reeser said.

Once they start, the hydrant inspections should take three to five months. Reeser said they were grateful for Seminole County's help while the work gets done.

"They've really been working with us, and I can't commend them enough for their efforts."