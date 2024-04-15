Watch live: Seminole County Sheriff press conference on Winter Springs carjacking

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference to provide an update on a deadly carjacking last week in Winter Springs that ended in Osceola County. Watch live in the player above.

Last week, a South Florida woman, later identified as 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, was apparently followed, carjacked, and kidnapped at an intersection in Winter Springs. Hours later, a vehicle believed to be hers was found on on fire at a construction site in Osceola County.

Sheriff Lemma said someone was found dead inside that vehicle and that it was believed to be Katherine. However, a positive ID still had to be conducted. Several shell casings and at least one bullet was found at the Osceola County construction site, he said.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle was a green Acura with a temporary license plate and that the suspect appeared to be wearing some type of mask before carjacking the woman.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.