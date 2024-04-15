Expand / Collapse search

Watch live: Seminole County Sheriff press conference on Winter Springs carjacking

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published  April 15, 2024 3:20pm EDT
Winter Springs
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference to provide an update on a deadly carjacking last week in Winter Springs that ended in Osceola County. Watch live in the player above.

Last week, a South Florida woman, later identified as 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, was apparently followed, carjacked, and kidnapped at an intersection in Winter Springs. Hours later, a vehicle believed to be hers was found on on fire at a construction site in Osceola County.

Sheriff Lemma said someone was found dead inside that vehicle and that it was believed to be Katherine. However, a positive ID still had to be conducted. Several shell casings and at least one bullet was found at the Osceola County construction site, he said.

2 Winter Springs carjacking suspects on the run

Investigators are searching for two alleged carjacking suspects following an incident in Winter Springs on Thursday.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle was a green Acura with a temporary license plate and that the suspect appeared to be wearing some type of mask before carjacking the woman. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.