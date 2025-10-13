Winter Park teen hospitalized, woman arrested after underage drinking party: Police

The Brief A Winter Park mother faces charges after police said a 15-year-old girl was found unconscious from drinking at her son’s house party, police said. Officers found evidence of alcohol use among dozens of teens, according to an arrest report. Police said the homeowner, reportedly a physician, was charged with hosting an open house party and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



A Winter Park woman was arrested early Saturday after police said a 15-year-old girl was found unconscious from drinking at a house party where more than two dozen teenagers were allegedly consuming alcohol.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home just after 12:30 a.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting teens "falling down drunk."

Paramedics took the girl to AdventHealth Winter Park, where she was reportedly vomiting and barely coherent. Investigators said they found empty cans and bottles of "High Noon," Smirnoff and other hard seltzers inside the home.

Tran was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing alcohol to a person under 21, and hosting an open house party where minors consumed alcohol.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether additional arrests will be made or if any other juveniles required medical attention. Police also did not release the condition of the 15-year-old girl as of Saturday. It remains unclear whether investigators plan to pursue further charges related to how the alcohol was obtained.

The backstory:

Tran told police she hosted a gathering for her son and his classmates from Trinity Prep, expecting about 30 teenagers. She said she provided food and soft drinks but not alcohol. Tran said uninvited students from other schools began showing up and that she saw some teens drinking.

She said she told her son to ask them to leave by midnight, according to a police report. Shortly after, she discovered the unconscious teen upstairs and called the girl’s mother, who then called 911.

What they're saying:

According to the arrest report, police allege that Tran "knew underage drinking was occurring and allowed an open house party."

Tran told officers she "did not furnish alcohol" and that she "remained downstairs until she was told a girl had passed out."

Police said the teen's mother declined to press charges but noted that Tran initially didn’t want 911 called.