Winter Park police searching for missing 73-year-old man: Can you help?

The Brief The Winter Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Cary Peterson, 73, was last seen Friday night near the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue in Winter Park. Anyone with information on Peterson's location is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at (407) 644-1313.



The Winter Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 73-year-old missing man.

Can you help find Cary Peterson?

What we know:

Cary Peterson was last seen leaving his Winter Park home on Friday night. He was seen around 6:30 p.m. traveling in his electric wheelchair eastbound from the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Peterson is described as a 73-year-old man who is about 6-feet-and-2-inches tall and weighs about 212 pounds.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Investigators are unsure what kind of clothing Peterson was last seen wearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Peterson's location is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at (407) 644-1313.