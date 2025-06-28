Winter Park police searching for missing 73-year-old man: Can you help?
WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 73-year-old missing man.
Can you help find Cary Peterson?
What we know:
Cary Peterson was last seen leaving his Winter Park home on Friday night. He was seen around 6:30 p.m. traveling in his electric wheelchair eastbound from the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
Peterson is described as a 73-year-old man who is about 6-feet-and-2-inches tall and weighs about 212 pounds.
Investigators are unsure what kind of clothing Peterson was last seen wearing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Peterson's location is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at (407) 644-1313.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Winter Park Police Department in a news release on June 28, 2025.