Expand / Collapse search

Winter Park police searching for missing 73-year-old man: Can you help?

By
Published  June 28, 2025 11:35am EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • The Winter Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
    • Cary Peterson, 73, was last seen Friday night near the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue in Winter Park.
    • Anyone with information on Peterson's location is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at (407) 644-1313.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 73-year-old missing man.

Can you help find Cary Peterson?

What we know:

Cary Peterson was last seen leaving his Winter Park home on Friday night. He was seen around 6:30 p.m. traveling in his electric wheelchair eastbound from the 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Peterson is described as a 73-year-old man who is about 6-feet-and-2-inches tall and weighs about 212 pounds.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Investigators are unsure what kind of clothing Peterson was last seen wearing. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Peterson's location is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at (407) 644-1313.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Winter Park Police Department in a news release on June 28, 2025.

Missing PersonsWinter ParkNewsCrime and Public Safety