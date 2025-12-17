Cocoa veterans center threatened by termites gets help from exterminator

The Brief A termite-infested American Legion building in Cocoa has begun repairs after community support poured in. Media coverage led to a major discount from an extermination company, making treatment affordable. Fundraising continues as crews assess and repair extensive structural damage.



A nonprofit veterans center in Cocoa, which was on the brink of closing due to severe termite damage, has begun repairs after community support surged following media coverage of its plight.

The century-old American Legion building on Peachtree Street was infested with termites, causing extensive structural damage that the organization could not afford to repair.

The backstory:

After the situation was highlighted in an October report by FOX 35, community members and businesses stepped in to help.

The estimated cost to tent and treat the building was about $35,000, far beyond the center’s means. Enter Stark Exterminators.

"Stark Exterminators came to us, measured the building, looked at everything and said, 'We'll come back and see ya,'" said American Legion Commander Ron Chabot.

They offered a substantially reduced rate, allowing the building to be tented and treated for less than $10,000, according to Chabot.

Repair work began this week, with the building now covered by a large tent as extermination efforts continue. While the treatment is expected to eliminate the termites, additional repairs will be needed to address damage to interior wood that was more severe than initially anticipated.

Chabot said saving the building is critical to maintaining services for local veterans who rely on the center. The organization continues to raise funds to complete repairs, with a fundraiser scheduled Saturday at a nearby brewery.