Winter Park police search for bank robbery suspect

Police in Winter Park are trying to identify the suspect who they say is responsible for the robbery of the TD Bank at 810 N. Orlando Avenue Saturday morning. Information released by the police department says the man came into the bank just before 10am and robbed the teller. It's also believed the man is responsible for a Fairwinds Credit Union robbery on April 16th. He is described as being around six feet tall with a thin build and medium length dreadlocks. He has tattoos on the side of his neck. Pictures of the suspect were captured on the bank's security camera and released by police. Anyone with information is asked to call Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Police in Winter Park say this man may be responsible for bank robberies in April