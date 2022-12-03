Winter Park holding 70th annual Ye Old Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday

The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 70th annual Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday. The FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck will be rolling along Park Avenue as part of the parade.

The event is the oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida. More than 80 organizations participate, including marching bands, local police and fire departments, scouting groups, floats, local dignitaries and, of course, Santa Claus.

The parade will travel along Park Avenue and continue onto New England Avenue, ending at Hannibal Square.

Big crowds are expected so if you plan on heading to the event early to grab your spot, the parade begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 10:30 a.m.