Winter Park Christmas Parade: Watch live

The 73rd Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade is happening on Saturday morning.

More than 80 organizations – school marching bands, police and fire departments, scouting groups, organizations – will stroll down Winter Park's Park Avenue.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. You can watch it below.

The parade is billed by the Chamber as the "oldest continuous holiday parade in Central Florida."