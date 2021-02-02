Winter Haven police search for hit-and-run driver who left victim seriously injured

As a pedestrian attempted to cross a Winter Haven intersection, police said a driver collided with the man and fled without checking on the victim. Now, they are searching for the suspect.

Police said the crash occurred on Friday around 4:25 p.m. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, was on the side of the road near 1203 5th Street SE. Investigators said he began to cross the street when a blue Toyota CHR struck him.

The police department released surveillance video of the crash. The vehicle is seen stopping briefly before taking off. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

They also released surveillance images as it passed through a neighborhood following the crash.

Detectives said the vehicle should have significant damage to the front passenger bumper and fender.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mike Lango at 863-291-5733 or the on-call supervisor at 863-401-2256. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

