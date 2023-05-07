Winter Garden security guard pistol-whipped during burglary: Police

article

Winter Garden police are looking for two burglary suspects after a security guard was pistol-whipped early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Knox Nursery at 940 Avalon Road around 3:42 a.m. in reference security officer calling in a battery to another security officer and there being three "unauthorized" people on the property, police said.

The first security guard stated he works the front gate and while completing his rounds he was approached by three males all wearing masks and blue hoodies. One male was armed with a black firearm and pointed it at him.

The guard tried to go get his gun and was pistol-whipped and thrown to the ground. He was taken to a hospital and treated for lacerations to the ear.

The second security officer said one subject pulled a gun on him, so he pulled his on the suspect. The suspects then fled and were described as having masks.

Police said they found one suspect James Brenton, 34, who so far has been uncooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to call Detective Sergeant Clarke at 407-656-3636.