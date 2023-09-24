Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Orlando Publix

article

Someone is $1 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket at an Orlando Publix grocery store.

The winning ticket numbers were sold at the Publix at 4606 Kirkman Road in Orlando.

The numbers are 1-12-20-33-66 and are from the September 23 drawing.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $785 million with the next drawing scheduled for Monday, September 25.

If you are the lucky winner you can claim your prize in person, by drop-off, or by mail.