Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at Orlando Publix

By FOX 35 News Staff
January 9, 2016: Long lines to purchase tickets as Florida Powerball Hits $900 Million (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla - Someone is $1 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket at an Orlando Publix grocery store. 

The winning ticket numbers were sold at the Publix at 4606 Kirkman Road in Orlando. 

The numbers are 1-12-20-33-66 and are from the September 23 drawing. 

The Powerball jackpot now sits at $785 million with the next drawing scheduled for Monday, September 25. 

If you are the lucky winner you can claim your prize in person, by drop-off, or by mail. 