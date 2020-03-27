Winn-Dixie to offer extended shopping hours just for healthcare workers, first responders

article

Winn-Dixie's parent company says it is adding extended shopping hours dedicated just to healthcare workers and first responders as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Southeastern Grocers, which owns Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Max, Harvey Supermarket and BI-LO, says it will extend shopping hours on Monday and Tuesday from 8 pm to 9 pm, dedicated solely to healthcare providers and first responders.

"Our first responders and healthcare providers are working extra-long hours to take care of the community and we want to do our part to take care of them," said President and CEO Anthony Hucker. "We ask that our customers be respectful of this time we have dedicated to our frontline warriors."

The move is in addition to the extended hours offered just to seniors and high-risk customers, who can shop at their stores from 8 am to 9 am Monday through Friday.

The company says they have installed protective Plexiglas partitions at all registers and counters, and has initiated a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout.

