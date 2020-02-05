Winn-Dixie parent company taking over several Central Florida Lucky's Markets locations

The parent company of Winn-Dixie is jumping on the bandwagon and buying some of the recently shut down Lucky's Market locations in Central Florida.

According to The Business Journals, Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers will be taking over the stores in Naples, Fort Meyers, Gainesville, Lake Mary and Melbourne.

The stores could be turned into a Winn-Dixie or Harvey’s supermarket. Southeastern Grocers operates both stores.

The new Lucky’s in Lake Mary was almost ready to open as the main anchor store at Griffin Town Center when Lucky’s filed for Chapter 11 protection, leaving local business owners concerned.

"We're expecting lucky's," said Rene Barrios who works for Casa Leon Jewelers. "That brings a lot more high-end tenants. That also would bring some foot traffic and definitely help the business."

Publix announced last week that it will buy the Lucky’s stores in Clermont, Ormond Beach and Orlando. Aldi is set to buy Orlando’s Colonial Landing shopping center locations.





