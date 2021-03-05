Winn-Dixie expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Florida educators

article

Winn-Dixie announced that it has expanded its eligibility requirements to get the COVID-19 vaccine to include all educators, daycare workers, and those medically vulnerable, regardless of age.

"This expansion now includes appointments for newly eligible groups such as day care workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit, in accordance with new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines," the company said in a press release. "In addition, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores will also administer vaccinations to persons under the age of 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician."

The grocer will also continue to offer free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with the Florida health authority guidelines.

In addition, Winn-Dixie has expanded distribution to 55 new store locations and 11 additional Florida counties, including Broward, Columbia, DeSoto, Flagler, Jefferson, Lee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Seminole, Suwannee and Walton. This is in addition to the 69 locations administering the vaccines throughout the state of Florida.

Residents who would like to make an appointment can book one at https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.